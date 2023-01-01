10 Dominican pesos to Bulgarian levs

Convert DOP to BGN at the real exchange rate

10 dop
0.31 bgn

1.00000 DOP = 0.03149 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.0917590.99141.493841.662730.9634518.7624
1 GBP1.1492911.2547104.5721.716811.91091.1072921.5628
1 USD0.915950.797003183.34451.36831.5230.8825517.1856
1 INR0.01099010.009562760.011998410.01641740.01827350.01058920.2062

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 DOP0.03149 BGN
5 DOP0.15745 BGN
10 DOP0.31491 BGN
20 DOP0.62981 BGN
50 DOP1.57454 BGN
100 DOP3.14907 BGN
250 DOP7.87268 BGN
500 DOP15.74535 BGN
1000 DOP31.49070 BGN
2000 DOP62.98140 BGN
5000 DOP157.45350 BGN
10000 DOP314.90700 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Dominican Peso
1 BGN31.75540 DOP
5 BGN158.77700 DOP
10 BGN317.55400 DOP
20 BGN635.10800 DOP
50 BGN1587.77000 DOP
100 BGN3175.54000 DOP
250 BGN7938.85000 DOP
500 BGN15877.70000 DOP
1000 BGN31755.40000 DOP
2000 BGN63510.80000 DOP
5000 BGN158777.00000 DOP
10000 BGN317554.00000 DOP