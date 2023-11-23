1 Danish krone to Singapore dollars

1 dkk
0.20 sgd

1.00000 DKK = 0.19618 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870151.091790.97851.494261.664430.964118.7753
1 GBP1.1492311.2546104.5541.717231.912791.1079721.5769
1 USD0.9160.797067183.33651.368751.524620.883117.1982
1 INR0.01099160.009564440.011999510.01642440.01829480.01059680.206371

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Singapore Dollar
1 DKK0.19618 SGD
5 DKK0.98093 SGD
10 DKK1.96185 SGD
20 DKK3.92370 SGD
50 DKK9.80925 SGD
100 DKK19.61850 SGD
250 DKK49.04625 SGD
500 DKK98.09250 SGD
1000 DKK196.18500 SGD
2000 DKK392.37000 SGD
5000 DKK980.92500 SGD
10000 DKK1961.85000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Danish Krone
1 SGD5.09722 DKK
5 SGD25.48610 DKK
10 SGD50.97220 DKK
20 SGD101.94440 DKK
50 SGD254.86100 DKK
100 SGD509.72200 DKK
250 SGD1274.30500 DKK
500 SGD2548.61000 DKK
1000 SGD5097.22000 DKK
2000 SGD10194.44000 DKK
5000 SGD25486.10000 DKK
10000 SGD50972.20000 DKK