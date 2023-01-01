5000 Danish kroner to Mozambican meticals

Convert DKK to MZN at the real exchange rate

5,000 dkk
46,778.30 mzn

1.00000 DKK = 9.35566 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0918511.44450.86925310.851.6630111.717690.9975
1 USD0.91585110.48140.796147284.71.5231110.731683.3425
1 SEK0.08737860.095406710.075953527.16240.1453161.023867.95147
1 GBP1.150421.2560513.16591357.5971.9131113.4801104.682

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mozambican Metical
1 DKK9.35566 MZN
5 DKK46.77830 MZN
10 DKK93.55660 MZN
20 DKK187.11320 MZN
50 DKK467.78300 MZN
100 DKK935.56600 MZN
250 DKK2338.91500 MZN
500 DKK4677.83000 MZN
1000 DKK9355.66000 MZN
2000 DKK18711.32000 MZN
5000 DKK46778.30000 MZN
10000 DKK93556.60000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Danish Krone
1 MZN0.10689 DKK
5 MZN0.53443 DKK
10 MZN1.06887 DKK
20 MZN2.13774 DKK
50 MZN5.34435 DKK
100 MZN10.68870 DKK
250 MZN26.72175 DKK
500 MZN53.44350 DKK
1000 MZN106.88700 DKK
2000 MZN213.77400 DKK
5000 MZN534.43500 DKK
10000 MZN1068.87000 DKK