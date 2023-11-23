1 Danish krone to Mexican pesos

Convert DKK to MXN at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
2.52 mxn

1.00000 DKK = 2.51679 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.091711.44150.8695310.8071.6632911.715290.9877
1 USD0.916110.48040.796464284.71.5235810.731183.345
1 SEK0.08740110.095416110.075995327.1650.1453741.023927.95246
1 GBP1.150091.2555513.15871357.4551.9129313.4735104.644

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mexican Peso
1 DKK2.51679 MXN
5 DKK12.58395 MXN
10 DKK25.16790 MXN
20 DKK50.33580 MXN
50 DKK125.83950 MXN
100 DKK251.67900 MXN
250 DKK629.19750 MXN
500 DKK1258.39500 MXN
1000 DKK2516.79000 MXN
2000 DKK5033.58000 MXN
5000 DKK12583.95000 MXN
10000 DKK25167.90000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Danish Krone
1 MXN0.39733 DKK
5 MXN1.98666 DKK
10 MXN3.97332 DKK
20 MXN7.94664 DKK
50 MXN19.86660 DKK
100 MXN39.73320 DKK
250 MXN99.33300 DKK
500 MXN198.66600 DKK
1000 MXN397.33200 DKK
2000 MXN794.66400 DKK
5000 MXN1986.66000 DKK
10000 MXN3973.32000 DKK