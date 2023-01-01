1 thousand Djiboutian francs to Vietnamese dongs

Convert DJF to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
136,127 vnd

1.00000 DJF = 136.12700 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87191.091190.93011.49051.660860.9631518.7392
1 GBP1.1469211.2514104.2891.709471.904861.1046621.4923
1 USD0.91650.799105183.3381.366051.522190.882917.1746
1 INR0.01099750.009588720.011999310.01639170.01826520.01059420.206084

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 DJF136.12700 VND
5 DJF680.63500 VND
10 DJF1361.27000 VND
20 DJF2722.54000 VND
50 DJF6806.35000 VND
100 DJF13612.70000 VND
250 DJF34031.75000 VND
500 DJF68063.50000 VND
1000 DJF136127.00000 VND
2000 DJF272254.00000 VND
5000 DJF680635.00000 VND
10000 DJF1361270.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Djiboutian Franc
1 VND0.00735 DJF
5 VND0.03673 DJF
10 VND0.07346 DJF
20 VND0.14692 DJF
50 VND0.36730 DJF
100 VND0.73460 DJF
250 VND1.83651 DJF
500 VND3.67302 DJF
1000 VND7.34605 DJF
2000 VND14.69210 DJF
5000 VND36.73025 DJF
10000 VND73.46050 DJF