1.00000 DJF = 0.00752 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:41
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Singapore Dollar
1 DJF0.00752 SGD
5 DJF0.03762 SGD
10 DJF0.07523 SGD
20 DJF0.15046 SGD
50 DJF0.37616 SGD
100 DJF0.75232 SGD
250 DJF1.88079 SGD
500 DJF3.76159 SGD
1000 DJF7.52317 SGD
2000 DJF15.04634 SGD
5000 DJF37.61585 SGD
10000 DJF75.23170 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 SGD132.92300 DJF
5 SGD664.61500 DJF
10 SGD1329.23000 DJF
20 SGD2658.46000 DJF
50 SGD6646.15000 DJF
100 SGD13292.30000 DJF
250 SGD33230.75000 DJF
500 SGD66461.50000 DJF
1000 SGD132923.00000 DJF
2000 SGD265846.00000 DJF
5000 SGD664615.00000 DJF
10000 SGD1329230.00000 DJF