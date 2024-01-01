Chilean pesos to CFA francs beac today

Convert CLP to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
622 xaf

1.000 CLP = 0.6216 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1991.4731.6630.96618.254
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5651.7241.9461.1321.363
1 USD0.9220.788183.1981.3591.5340.89116.837
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / CFA Franc BEAC
1 CLP0.62156 XAF
5 CLP3.10779 XAF
10 CLP6.21558 XAF
20 CLP12.43116 XAF
50 CLP31.07790 XAF
100 CLP62.15580 XAF
250 CLP155.38950 XAF
500 CLP310.77900 XAF
1000 CLP621.55800 XAF
2000 CLP1,243.11600 XAF
5000 CLP3,107.79000 XAF
10000 CLP6,215.58000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Chilean Peso
1 XAF1.60886 CLP
5 XAF8.04430 CLP
10 XAF16.08860 CLP
20 XAF32.17720 CLP
50 XAF80.44300 CLP
100 XAF160.88600 CLP
250 XAF402.21500 CLP
500 XAF804.43000 CLP
1000 XAF1,608.86000 CLP
2000 XAF3,217.72000 CLP
5000 XAF8,044.30000 CLP
10000 XAF16,088.60000 CLP