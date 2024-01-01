Chilean pesos to Belarusian rubles today

Convert CLP to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3.35 byn

1.000 CLP = 0.003353 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7881.361.3440.9221.53416.8321.659
1 GBP1.26911.7251.7061.171.94721.3572.104
1 CAD0.7360.5810.9890.6781.12812.381.22
1 SGD0.7440.5861.01110.6861.14112.521.234

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Belarusian Ruble
1 CLP0.00335 BYN
5 CLP0.01677 BYN
10 CLP0.03353 BYN
20 CLP0.06706 BYN
50 CLP0.16766 BYN
100 CLP0.33531 BYN
250 CLP0.83828 BYN
500 CLP1.67655 BYN
1000 CLP3.35310 BYN
2000 CLP6.70620 BYN
5000 CLP16.76550 BYN
10000 CLP33.53100 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Chilean Peso
1 BYN298.23100 CLP
5 BYN1,491.15500 CLP
10 BYN2,982.31000 CLP
20 BYN5,964.62000 CLP
50 BYN14,911.55000 CLP
100 BYN29,823.10000 CLP
250 BYN74,557.75000 CLP
500 BYN149,115.50000 CLP
1000 BYN298,231.00000 CLP
2000 BYN596,462.00000 CLP
5000 BYN1,491,155.00000 CLP
10000 BYN2,982,310.00000 CLP