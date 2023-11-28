1 thousand Swiss francs to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert CHF to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
4,263.73 pen

1.00000 CHF = 4.26373 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86431.09391.12011.487741.654060.9561518.986
1 GBP1.1570111.2647105.4341.721451.913891.1062721.9685
1 USD0.914950.790701183.3671.361151.513320.8747517.3705
1 INR0.01097450.009484580.011995210.01632720.01815250.01049280.208362

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CHF4.26373 PEN
5 CHF21.31865 PEN
10 CHF42.63730 PEN
20 CHF85.27460 PEN
50 CHF213.18650 PEN
100 CHF426.37300 PEN
250 CHF1065.93250 PEN
500 CHF2131.86500 PEN
1000 CHF4263.73000 PEN
2000 CHF8527.46000 PEN
5000 CHF21318.65000 PEN
10000 CHF42637.30000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Swiss Franc
1 PEN0.23454 CHF
5 PEN1.17268 CHF
10 PEN2.34536 CHF
20 PEN4.69072 CHF
50 PEN11.72680 CHF
100 PEN23.45360 CHF
250 PEN58.63400 CHF
500 PEN117.26800 CHF
1000 PEN234.53600 CHF
2000 PEN469.07200 CHF
5000 PEN1172.68000 CHF
10000 PEN2345.36000 CHF