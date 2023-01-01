500 Swiss francs to Guinean francs

Convert CHF to GNF at the real exchange rate

500 chf
4,866,870 gnf

1.00000 CHF = 9733.74000 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9170.79961683.3011.368251.52532149.0951.65235
1 EUR1.090510.87290.83971.492081.66336162.5851.80188
1 GBP1.25061.146791104.1761.711131.90757186.4582.06642
1 INR0.01200470.01100840.0095991210.01642540.01831091.789830.0198359

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Guinean Franc
1 CHF9733.74000 GNF
5 CHF48668.70000 GNF
10 CHF97337.40000 GNF
20 CHF194674.80000 GNF
50 CHF486687.00000 GNF
100 CHF973374.00000 GNF
250 CHF2433435.00000 GNF
500 CHF4866870.00000 GNF
1000 CHF9733740.00000 GNF
2000 CHF19467480.00000 GNF
5000 CHF48668700.00000 GNF
10000 CHF97337400.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Swiss Franc
1 GNF0.00010 CHF
5 GNF0.00051 CHF
10 GNF0.00103 CHF
20 GNF0.00205 CHF
50 GNF0.00514 CHF
100 GNF0.01027 CHF
250 GNF0.02568 CHF
500 GNF0.05137 CHF
1000 GNF0.10273 CHF
2000 GNF0.20547 CHF
5000 GNF0.51367 CHF
10000 GNF1.02735 CHF