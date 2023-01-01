10 Swiss francs to Algerian dinars

Convert CHF to DZD at the real exchange rate

10 chf
1521.45 dzd

1.00000 CHF = 152.14500 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87211.0902590.81781.492121.66450.9624518.7487
1 GBP1.1466611.25015104.1371.710961.908631.103621.4985
1 USD0.917250.799904183.31.36861.526720.882817.1967
1 INR0.01101110.009602690.012004810.01642980.01832790.01059780.206443

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Algerian Dinar
1 CHF152.14500 DZD
5 CHF760.72500 DZD
10 CHF1521.45000 DZD
20 CHF3042.90000 DZD
50 CHF7607.25000 DZD
100 CHF15214.50000 DZD
250 CHF38036.25000 DZD
500 CHF76072.50000 DZD
1000 CHF152145.00000 DZD
2000 CHF304290.00000 DZD
5000 CHF760725.00000 DZD
10000 CHF1521450.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 DZD0.00657 CHF
5 DZD0.03286 CHF
10 DZD0.06573 CHF
20 DZD0.13145 CHF
50 DZD0.32863 CHF
100 DZD0.65727 CHF
250 DZD1.64316 CHF
500 DZD3.28633 CHF
1000 DZD6.57266 CHF
2000 DZD13.14532 CHF
5000 DZD32.86330 CHF
10000 DZD65.72660 CHF