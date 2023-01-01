5 Swiss francs to Djiboutian francs

Convert CHF to DJF at the real exchange rate

5 chf
1,008 djf

1.00000 CHF = 201.67600 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87211.0901590.81771.491981.664480.962518.7491
1 GBP1.1466611.25005104.1391.710821.908621.1036621.4991
1 USD0.91730.799968183.30751.36861.526830.8828517.1986
1 INR0.01101110.009602590.012003710.01642830.01832770.01059750.206447

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Djiboutian Franc
1 CHF201.67600 DJF
5 CHF1008.38000 DJF
10 CHF2016.76000 DJF
20 CHF4033.52000 DJF
50 CHF10083.80000 DJF
100 CHF20167.60000 DJF
250 CHF50419.00000 DJF
500 CHF100838.00000 DJF
1000 CHF201676.00000 DJF
2000 CHF403352.00000 DJF
5000 CHF1008380.00000 DJF
10000 CHF2016760.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Swiss Franc
1 DJF0.00496 CHF
5 DJF0.02479 CHF
10 DJF0.04958 CHF
20 DJF0.09917 CHF
50 DJF0.24792 CHF
100 DJF0.49584 CHF
250 DJF1.23961 CHF
500 DJF2.47922 CHF
1000 DJF4.95844 CHF
2000 DJF9.91688 CHF
5000 DJF24.79220 CHF
10000 DJF49.58440 CHF