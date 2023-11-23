1 Swiss franc to Costa Rican colóns

Convert CHF to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 chf
601.37 crc

1.00000 CHF = 601.37400 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:27
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.917150.79990483.2991.368551.52637149.241.65344
1 EUR1.090310.872190.82091.492131.6642162.721.80274
1 GBP1.250151.146661104.1361.710891.90819186.5722.06705
1 INR0.01200490.01101070.009602810.01642940.0183241.791620.0198494

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 CHF601.37400 CRC
5 CHF3006.87000 CRC
10 CHF6013.74000 CRC
20 CHF12027.48000 CRC
50 CHF30068.70000 CRC
100 CHF60137.40000 CRC
250 CHF150343.50000 CRC
500 CHF300687.00000 CRC
1000 CHF601374.00000 CRC
2000 CHF1202748.00000 CRC
5000 CHF3006870.00000 CRC
10000 CHF6013740.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Swiss Franc
1 CRC0.00166 CHF
5 CRC0.00831 CHF
10 CRC0.01663 CHF
20 CRC0.03326 CHF
50 CRC0.08314 CHF
100 CRC0.16629 CHF
250 CRC0.41572 CHF
500 CRC0.83143 CHF
1000 CRC1.66286 CHF
2000 CRC3.32572 CHF
5000 CRC8.31430 CHF
10000 CRC16.62860 CHF