500 Swiss francs to Colombian pesos

Convert CHF to COP at the real exchange rate

500 chf
2304055 cop

1.00000 CHF = 4608.11000 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:27
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.917150.79990483.2991.368551.52637149.241.65344
1 EUR1.090310.872190.82091.492131.6642162.721.80274
1 GBP1.250151.146661104.1361.710891.90819186.5722.06705
1 INR0.01200490.01101070.009602810.01642940.0183241.791620.0198494

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Colombian Peso
1 CHF4608.11000 COP
5 CHF23040.55000 COP
10 CHF46081.10000 COP
20 CHF92162.20000 COP
50 CHF230405.50000 COP
100 CHF460811.00000 COP
250 CHF1152027.50000 COP
500 CHF2304055.00000 COP
1000 CHF4608110.00000 COP
2000 CHF9216220.00000 COP
5000 CHF23040550.00000 COP
10000 CHF46081100.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Swiss Franc
1 COP0.00022 CHF
5 COP0.00109 CHF
10 COP0.00217 CHF
20 COP0.00434 CHF
50 COP0.01085 CHF
100 COP0.02170 CHF
250 COP0.05425 CHF
500 COP0.10850 CHF
1000 COP0.21701 CHF
2000 COP0.43402 CHF
5000 COP1.08505 CHF
10000 COP2.17009 CHF