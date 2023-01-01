5 Canadian dollars to Moldovan leus

Convert CAD to MDL at the real exchange rate

5 cad
64.63 mdl

1.00000 CAD = 12.92640 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871351.0887590.70871.490391.664250.962618.7216
1 GBP1.1476411.2495104.1011.710441.909971.1047221.4858
1 USD0.91850.80032183.31451.36891.528580.8841517.1955
1 INR0.01102430.009606010.012002710.01643050.01834720.01061220.206393

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 CAD12.92640 MDL
5 CAD64.63200 MDL
10 CAD129.26400 MDL
20 CAD258.52800 MDL
50 CAD646.32000 MDL
100 CAD1292.64000 MDL
250 CAD3231.60000 MDL
500 CAD6463.20000 MDL
1000 CAD12926.40000 MDL
2000 CAD25852.80000 MDL
5000 CAD64632.00000 MDL
10000 CAD129264.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Canadian Dollar
1 MDL0.07736 CAD
5 MDL0.38680 CAD
10 MDL0.77361 CAD
20 MDL1.54722 CAD
50 MDL3.86804 CAD
100 MDL7.73608 CAD
250 MDL19.34020 CAD
500 MDL38.68040 CAD
1000 MDL77.36080 CAD
2000 MDL154.72160 CAD
5000 MDL386.80400 CAD
10000 MDL773.60800 CAD