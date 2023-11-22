10 Canadian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert CAD to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 cad
2,399.04 lkr

1.00000 CAD = 239.90400 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.31450.91850.8005122851.527537.1563555.5533
1 INR0.012002710.01102480.009608323.420770.01833450.08589560.66679
1 EUR1.088790.704510.8715310.281.663037.7911260.4809
1 GBP1.2492104.0761.147451356.0221.90828.9397169.3972

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CAD239.90400 LKR
5 CAD1199.52000 LKR
10 CAD2399.04000 LKR
20 CAD4798.08000 LKR
50 CAD11995.20000 LKR
100 CAD23990.40000 LKR
250 CAD59976.00000 LKR
500 CAD119952.00000 LKR
1000 CAD239904.00000 LKR
2000 CAD479808.00000 LKR
5000 CAD1199520.00000 LKR
10000 CAD2399040.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 LKR0.00417 CAD
5 LKR0.02084 CAD
10 LKR0.04168 CAD
20 LKR0.08337 CAD
50 LKR0.20842 CAD
100 LKR0.41683 CAD
250 LKR1.04209 CAD
500 LKR2.08417 CAD
1000 LKR4.16834 CAD
2000 LKR8.33668 CAD
5000 LKR20.84170 CAD
10000 LKR41.68340 CAD