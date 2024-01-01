500 Brazilian reais to Uzbekistan soms

Convert BRL to UZS at the real exchange rate

500 brl
1,146,915 uzs

R$1.000 BRL = so'm2,294 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,328.98002,489.3800
Low2,184.51002,184.5100
Average2,255.16002,333.3684
Change-1.26%-6.98%
1 BRL to UZS stats

The performance of BRL to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,328.9800 and a 30 day low of 2,184.5100. This means the 30 day average was 2,255.1600. The change for BRL to UZS was -1.26.

The performance of BRL to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,489.3800 and a 90 day low of 2,184.5100. This means the 90 day average was 2,333.3684. The change for BRL to UZS was -6.98.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Uzbekistan Som
1 BRL2,293.83000 UZS
5 BRL11,469.15000 UZS
10 BRL22,938.30000 UZS
20 BRL45,876.60000 UZS
50 BRL114,691.50000 UZS
100 BRL229,383.00000 UZS
250 BRL573,457.50000 UZS
500 BRL1,146,915.00000 UZS
1000 BRL2,293,830.00000 UZS
2000 BRL4,587,660.00000 UZS
5000 BRL11,469,150.00000 UZS
10000 BRL22,938,300.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Brazilian Real
1 UZS0.00044 BRL
5 UZS0.00218 BRL
10 UZS0.00436 BRL
20 UZS0.00872 BRL
50 UZS0.02180 BRL
100 UZS0.04360 BRL
250 UZS0.10899 BRL
500 UZS0.21798 BRL
1000 UZS0.43595 BRL
2000 UZS0.87191 BRL
5000 UZS2.17977 BRL
10000 UZS4.35953 BRL