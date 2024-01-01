1 Brazilian real to Seychellois rupees

Convert BRL to SCR at the real exchange rate

1 brl
2.55 scr

R$1.000 BRL = ₨2.547 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.75552.7555
Low2.35172.3517
Average2.50702.5658
Change1.58%-6.18%
1 BRL to SCR stats

The performance of BRL to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7555 and a 30 day low of 2.3517. This means the 30 day average was 2.5070. The change for BRL to SCR was 1.58.

The performance of BRL to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7555 and a 90 day low of 2.3517. This means the 90 day average was 2.5658. The change for BRL to SCR was -6.18.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

How to convert Brazilian reais to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Seychellois Rupee
1 BRL2.54664 SCR
5 BRL12.73320 SCR
10 BRL25.46640 SCR
20 BRL50.93280 SCR
50 BRL127.33200 SCR
100 BRL254.66400 SCR
250 BRL636.66000 SCR
500 BRL1,273.32000 SCR
1000 BRL2,546.64000 SCR
2000 BRL5,093.28000 SCR
5000 BRL12,733.20000 SCR
10000 BRL25,466.40000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 SCR0.39267 BRL
5 SCR1.96337 BRL
10 SCR3.92674 BRL
20 SCR7.85348 BRL
50 SCR19.63370 BRL
100 SCR39.26740 BRL
250 SCR98.16850 BRL
500 SCR196.33700 BRL
1000 SCR392.67400 BRL
2000 SCR785.34800 BRL
5000 SCR1,963.37000 BRL
10000 SCR3,926.74000 BRL