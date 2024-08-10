1 Brazilian real to New Zealand dollars

Convert BRL to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 brl
0.30 nzd

R$1.000 BRL = $0.3026 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30350.3226
Low0.29290.2896
Average0.29890.3040
Change0.32%-6.17%
1 BRL to NZD stats

The performance of BRL to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3035 and a 30 day low of 0.2929. This means the 30 day average was 0.2989. The change for BRL to NZD was 0.32.

The performance of BRL to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3226 and a 90 day low of 0.2896. This means the 90 day average was 0.3040. The change for BRL to NZD was -6.17.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / New Zealand Dollar
1 BRL0.30263 NZD
5 BRL1.51314 NZD
10 BRL3.02627 NZD
20 BRL6.05254 NZD
50 BRL15.13135 NZD
100 BRL30.26270 NZD
250 BRL75.65675 NZD
500 BRL151.31350 NZD
1000 BRL302.62700 NZD
2000 BRL605.25400 NZD
5000 BRL1,513.13500 NZD
10000 BRL3,026.27000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 NZD3.30439 BRL
5 NZD16.52195 BRL
10 NZD33.04390 BRL
20 NZD66.08780 BRL
50 NZD165.21950 BRL
100 NZD330.43900 BRL
250 NZD826.09750 BRL
500 NZD1,652.19500 BRL
1000 NZD3,304.39000 BRL
2000 NZD6,608.78000 BRL
5000 NZD16,521.95000 BRL
10000 NZD33,043.90000 BRL