1 Brazilian real to Laotian kips

Convert BRL to LAK at the real exchange rate

1 brl
4,023.96 lak

R$1.000 BRL = ₭4,024 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BRL to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,083.67004,182.7600
Low3,857.36003,857.3600
Average3,966.07104,036.4204
Change-1.11%-2.85%
1 BRL to LAK stats

The performance of BRL to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,083.6700 and a 30 day low of 3,857.3600. This means the 30 day average was 3,966.0710. The change for BRL to LAK was -1.11.

The performance of BRL to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,182.7600 and a 90 day low of 3,857.3600. This means the 90 day average was 4,036.4204. The change for BRL to LAK was -2.85.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Laotian Kip
1 BRL4,023.96000 LAK
5 BRL20,119.80000 LAK
10 BRL40,239.60000 LAK
20 BRL80,479.20000 LAK
50 BRL201,198.00000 LAK
100 BRL402,396.00000 LAK
250 BRL1,005,990.00000 LAK
500 BRL2,011,980.00000 LAK
1000 BRL4,023,960.00000 LAK
2000 BRL8,047,920.00000 LAK
5000 BRL20,119,800.00000 LAK
10000 BRL40,239,600.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Brazilian Real
1 LAK0.00025 BRL
5 LAK0.00124 BRL
10 LAK0.00249 BRL
20 LAK0.00497 BRL
50 LAK0.01243 BRL
100 LAK0.02485 BRL
250 LAK0.06213 BRL
500 LAK0.12426 BRL
1000 LAK0.24851 BRL
2000 LAK0.49702 BRL
5000 LAK1.24255 BRL
10000 LAK2.48511 BRL