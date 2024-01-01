5 Brazilian reais to Gibraltar pounds

Convert BRL to GIP at the real exchange rate

5 brl
0.71 gip

R$1.000 BRL = £0.1423 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to GIP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14230.1550
Low0.13630.1363
Average0.13900.1448
Change0.02%-8.20%
1 BRL to GIP stats

The performance of BRL to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1423 and a 30 day low of 0.1363. This means the 30 day average was 0.1390. The change for BRL to GIP was 0.02.

The performance of BRL to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1550 and a 90 day low of 0.1363. This means the 90 day average was 0.1448. The change for BRL to GIP was -8.20.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Gibraltar Pound
1 BRL0.14228 GIP
5 BRL0.71138 GIP
10 BRL1.42277 GIP
20 BRL2.84554 GIP
50 BRL7.11385 GIP
100 BRL14.22770 GIP
250 BRL35.56925 GIP
500 BRL71.13850 GIP
1000 BRL142.27700 GIP
2000 BRL284.55400 GIP
5000 BRL711.38500 GIP
10000 BRL1,422.77000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Brazilian Real
1 GIP7.02855 BRL
5 GIP35.14275 BRL
10 GIP70.28550 BRL
20 GIP140.57100 BRL
50 GIP351.42750 BRL
100 GIP702.85500 BRL
250 GIP1,757.13750 BRL
500 GIP3,514.27500 BRL
1000 GIP7,028.55000 BRL
2000 GIP14,057.10000 BRL
5000 GIP35,142.75000 BRL
10000 GIP70,285.50000 BRL