1 thousand Brazilian reais to Fijian dollars

Convert BRL to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
407.75 fjd

R$1.000 BRL = FJ$0.4078 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41460.4425
Low0.39470.3947
Average0.40490.4172
Change-1.44%-7.47%
1 BRL to FJD stats

The performance of BRL to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4146 and a 30 day low of 0.3947. This means the 30 day average was 0.4049. The change for BRL to FJD was -1.44.

The performance of BRL to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4425 and a 90 day low of 0.3947. This means the 90 day average was 0.4172. The change for BRL to FJD was -7.47.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Fijian Dollar
1 BRL0.40775 FJD
5 BRL2.03876 FJD
10 BRL4.07752 FJD
20 BRL8.15504 FJD
50 BRL20.38760 FJD
100 BRL40.77520 FJD
250 BRL101.93800 FJD
500 BRL203.87600 FJD
1000 BRL407.75200 FJD
2000 BRL815.50400 FJD
5000 BRL2,038.76000 FJD
10000 BRL4,077.52000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 FJD2.45247 BRL
5 FJD12.26235 BRL
10 FJD24.52470 BRL
20 FJD49.04940 BRL
50 FJD122.62350 BRL
100 FJD245.24700 BRL
250 FJD613.11750 BRL
500 FJD1,226.23500 BRL
1000 FJD2,452.47000 BRL
2000 FJD4,904.94000 BRL
5000 FJD12,262.35000 BRL
10000 FJD24,524.70000 BRL