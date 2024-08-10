5 Brazilian reais to Chilean pesos

Convert BRL to CLP at the real exchange rate

5 brl
846 clp

R$1.000 BRL = $169.3 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High170.3340179.8610
Low165.5720165.5720
Average168.0235171.3440
Change0.69%-5.89%
1 BRL to CLP stats

The performance of BRL to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 170.3340 and a 30 day low of 165.5720. This means the 30 day average was 168.0235. The change for BRL to CLP was 0.69.

The performance of BRL to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 179.8610 and a 90 day low of 165.5720. This means the 90 day average was 171.3440. The change for BRL to CLP was -5.89.

How to convert Brazilian reais to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Chilean Peso
1 BRL169.26000 CLP
5 BRL846.30000 CLP
10 BRL1,692.60000 CLP
20 BRL3,385.20000 CLP
50 BRL8,463.00000 CLP
100 BRL16,926.00000 CLP
250 BRL42,315.00000 CLP
500 BRL84,630.00000 CLP
1000 BRL169,260.00000 CLP
2000 BRL338,520.00000 CLP
5000 BRL846,300.00000 CLP
10000 BRL1,692,600.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Brazilian Real
1 CLP0.00591 BRL
5 CLP0.02954 BRL
10 CLP0.05908 BRL
20 CLP0.11816 BRL
50 CLP0.29540 BRL
100 CLP0.59081 BRL
250 CLP1.47701 BRL
500 CLP2.95402 BRL
1000 CLP5.90805 BRL
2000 CLP11.81610 BRL
5000 CLP29.54025 BRL
10000 CLP59.08050 BRL