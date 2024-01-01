10 thousand Bolivian bolivianos to Turkish liras

Convert BOB to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 bob
48,368.20 try

Bs1.000 BOB = TL4.837 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BOB to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.87584.8758
Low4.75344.6448
Average4.79854.7351
Change1.53%3.68%
View full history

1 BOB to TRY stats

The performance of BOB to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8758 and a 30 day low of 4.7534. This means the 30 day average was 4.7985. The change for BOB to TRY was 1.53.

The performance of BOB to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8758 and a 90 day low of 4.6448. This means the 90 day average was 4.7351. The change for BOB to TRY was 3.68.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Turkish Lira
1 BOB4.83682 TRY
5 BOB24.18410 TRY
10 BOB48.36820 TRY
20 BOB96.73640 TRY
50 BOB241.84100 TRY
100 BOB483.68200 TRY
250 BOB1,209.20500 TRY
500 BOB2,418.41000 TRY
1000 BOB4,836.82000 TRY
2000 BOB9,673.64000 TRY
5000 BOB24,184.10000 TRY
10000 BOB48,368.20000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bolivian Boliviano
1 TRY0.20675 BOB
5 TRY1.03373 BOB
10 TRY2.06747 BOB
20 TRY4.13494 BOB
50 TRY10.33735 BOB
100 TRY20.67470 BOB
250 TRY51.68675 BOB
500 TRY103.37350 BOB
1000 TRY206.74700 BOB
2000 TRY413.49400 BOB
5000 TRY1,033.73500 BOB
10000 TRY2,067.47000 BOB