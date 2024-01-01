1 Bolivian boliviano to Polish zloty

Convert BOB to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 bob
0.57 pln

Bs1.000 BOB = zł0.5716 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BOB to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57750.5936
Low0.56600.5658
Average0.57050.5742
Change0.96%-0.92%
1 BOB to PLN stats

The performance of BOB to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5775 and a 30 day low of 0.5660. This means the 30 day average was 0.5705. The change for BOB to PLN was 0.96.

The performance of BOB to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5936 and a 90 day low of 0.5658. This means the 90 day average was 0.5742. The change for BOB to PLN was -0.92.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Polish Zloty
1 BOB0.57157 PLN
5 BOB2.85784 PLN
10 BOB5.71567 PLN
20 BOB11.43134 PLN
50 BOB28.57835 PLN
100 BOB57.15670 PLN
250 BOB142.89175 PLN
500 BOB285.78350 PLN
1000 BOB571.56700 PLN
2000 BOB1,143.13400 PLN
5000 BOB2,857.83500 PLN
10000 BOB5,715.67000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PLN1.74958 BOB
5 PLN8.74790 BOB
10 PLN17.49580 BOB
20 PLN34.99160 BOB
50 PLN87.47900 BOB
100 PLN174.95800 BOB
250 PLN437.39500 BOB
500 PLN874.79000 BOB
1000 PLN1,749.58000 BOB
2000 PLN3,499.16000 BOB
5000 PLN8,747.90000 BOB
10000 PLN17,495.80000 BOB