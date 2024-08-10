Bolivian boliviano to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Malawian kwachas is currently 250.399 today, reflecting a -0.224% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.393% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 251.994 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 250.290 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.537% decrease in value.