5,000 Bolivian bolivianos to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert BOB to KZT at the real exchange rate

5,000 bob
345,603 kzt

Bs1.000 BOB = ₸69.12 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
We can't send money between these currencies

BOB to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High69.293669.6575
Low68.517063.5336
Average68.842166.9090
Change0.84%8.79%
1 BOB to KZT stats

The performance of BOB to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 69.2936 and a 30 day low of 68.5170. This means the 30 day average was 68.8421. The change for BOB to KZT was 0.84.

The performance of BOB to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 69.6575 and a 90 day low of 63.5336. This means the 90 day average was 66.9090. The change for BOB to KZT was 8.79.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BOB69.12060 KZT
5 BOB345.60300 KZT
10 BOB691.20600 KZT
20 BOB1,382.41200 KZT
50 BOB3,456.03000 KZT
100 BOB6,912.06000 KZT
250 BOB17,280.15000 KZT
500 BOB34,560.30000 KZT
1000 BOB69,120.60000 KZT
2000 BOB138,241.20000 KZT
5000 BOB345,603.00000 KZT
10000 BOB691,206.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bolivian Boliviano
1 KZT0.01447 BOB
5 KZT0.07234 BOB
10 KZT0.14468 BOB
20 KZT0.28935 BOB
50 KZT0.72338 BOB
100 KZT1.44675 BOB
250 KZT3.61688 BOB
500 KZT7.23375 BOB
1000 KZT14.46750 BOB
2000 KZT28.93500 BOB
5000 KZT72.33750 BOB
10000 KZT144.67500 BOB