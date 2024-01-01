5,000 Bolivian bolivianos to Kenyan shillings

Convert BOB to KES at the real exchange rate

5,000 bob
93,242 kes

Bs1.000 BOB = Ksh18.65 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BOB to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.233019.2438
Low18.584418.5327
Average18.831418.8095
Change0.00%-1.65%
View full history

1 BOB to KES stats

The performance of BOB to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.2330 and a 30 day low of 18.5844. This means the 30 day average was 18.8314. The change for BOB to KES was 0.00.

The performance of BOB to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.2438 and a 90 day low of 18.5327. This means the 90 day average was 18.8095. The change for BOB to KES was -1.65.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Kenyan Shilling
1 BOB18.64840 KES
5 BOB93.24200 KES
10 BOB186.48400 KES
20 BOB372.96800 KES
50 BOB932.42000 KES
100 BOB1,864.84000 KES
250 BOB4,662.10000 KES
500 BOB9,324.20000 KES
1000 BOB18,648.40000 KES
2000 BOB37,296.80000 KES
5000 BOB93,242.00000 KES
10000 BOB186,484.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bolivian Boliviano
1 KES0.05362 BOB
5 KES0.26812 BOB
10 KES0.53624 BOB
20 KES1.07248 BOB
50 KES2.68120 BOB
100 KES5.36240 BOB
250 KES13.40600 BOB
500 KES26.81200 BOB
1000 KES53.62400 BOB
2000 KES107.24800 BOB
5000 KES268.12000 BOB
10000 KES536.24000 BOB