5 Bolivian bolivianos to Isle of Man pounds

Convert BOB to IMP at the real exchange rate

5 bob
0.57 imp

Bs1.000 BOB = £0.1132 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BOB to IMP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11430.1153
Low0.11120.1112
Average0.11260.1134
Change1.24%-1.86%
View full history

1 BOB to IMP stats

The performance of BOB to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1143 and a 30 day low of 0.1112. This means the 30 day average was 0.1126. The change for BOB to IMP was 1.24.

The performance of BOB to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1153 and a 90 day low of 0.1112. This means the 90 day average was 0.1134. The change for BOB to IMP was -1.86.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Isle of Man pound
1 BOB0.11318 IMP
5 BOB0.56589 IMP
10 BOB1.13178 IMP
20 BOB2.26356 IMP
50 BOB5.65890 IMP
100 BOB11.31780 IMP
250 BOB28.29450 IMP
500 BOB56.58900 IMP
1000 BOB113.17800 IMP
2000 BOB226.35600 IMP
5000 BOB565.89000 IMP
10000 BOB1,131.78000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bolivian Boliviano
1 IMP8.83560 BOB
5 IMP44.17800 BOB
10 IMP88.35600 BOB
20 IMP176.71200 BOB
50 IMP441.78000 BOB
100 IMP883.56000 BOB
250 IMP2,208.90000 BOB
500 IMP4,417.80000 BOB
1000 IMP8,835.60000 BOB
2000 IMP17,671.20000 BOB
5000 IMP44,178.00000 BOB
10000 IMP88,356.00000 BOB