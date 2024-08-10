Brunei dollar to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Uruguayan pesos is currently 30.412 today, reflecting a -0.799% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.342% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 30.860 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 30.132 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.329% decrease in value.