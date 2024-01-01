10 Brunei dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert BND to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 bnd
10.00 sgd

B$1.000 BND = S$1.000 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00001.0000
Low1.00001.0000
Average1.00001.0000
Change-0.00%-0.00%
1 BND to SGD stats

The performance of BND to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0000 and a 30 day low of 1.0000. This means the 30 day average was 1.0000. The change for BND to SGD was -0.00.

The performance of BND to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0000 and a 90 day low of 1.0000. This means the 90 day average was 1.0000. The change for BND to SGD was -0.00.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 BND0.99996 SGD
5 BND4.99981 SGD
10 BND9.99962 SGD
20 BND19.99924 SGD
50 BND49.99810 SGD
100 BND99.99620 SGD
250 BND249.99050 SGD
500 BND499.98100 SGD
1000 BND999.96200 SGD
2000 BND1,999.92400 SGD
5000 BND4,999.81000 SGD
10000 BND9,999.62000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 SGD1.00004 BND
5 SGD5.00020 BND
10 SGD10.00040 BND
20 SGD20.00080 BND
50 SGD50.00200 BND
100 SGD100.00400 BND
250 SGD250.01000 BND
500 SGD500.02000 BND
1000 SGD1,000.04000 BND
2000 SGD2,000.08000 BND
5000 SGD5,000.20000 BND
10000 SGD10,000.40000 BND