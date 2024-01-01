10 Brunei dollars to Saudi riyals

Convert BND to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 bnd
28.36 sar

B$1.000 BND = SR2.836 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.83602.8360
Low2.78702.7607
Average2.80382.7854
Change1.49%2.44%
1 BND to SAR stats

The performance of BND to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8360 and a 30 day low of 2.7870. This means the 30 day average was 2.8038. The change for BND to SAR was 1.49.

The performance of BND to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8360 and a 90 day low of 2.7607. This means the 90 day average was 2.7854. The change for BND to SAR was 2.44.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 BND2.83596 SAR
5 BND14.17980 SAR
10 BND28.35960 SAR
20 BND56.71920 SAR
50 BND141.79800 SAR
100 BND283.59600 SAR
250 BND708.99000 SAR
500 BND1,417.98000 SAR
1000 BND2,835.96000 SAR
2000 BND5,671.92000 SAR
5000 BND14,179.80000 SAR
10000 BND28,359.60000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Brunei Dollar
1 SAR0.35261 BND
5 SAR1.76307 BND
10 SAR3.52614 BND
20 SAR7.05228 BND
50 SAR17.63070 BND
100 SAR35.26140 BND
250 SAR88.15350 BND
500 SAR176.30700 BND
1000 SAR352.61400 BND
2000 SAR705.22800 BND
5000 SAR1,763.07000 BND
10000 SAR3,526.14000 BND