5,000 Brunei dollars to Pakistani rupees

Convert BND to PKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 bnd
1,053,405 pkr

B$1.000 BND = ₨210.7 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BND to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High210.6810210.6810
Low206.5460205.4330
Average208.1846206.9553
Change1.35%2.55%
1 BND to PKR stats

The performance of BND to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 210.6810 and a 30 day low of 206.5460. This means the 30 day average was 208.1846. The change for BND to PKR was 1.35.

The performance of BND to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 210.6810 and a 90 day low of 205.4330. This means the 90 day average was 206.9553. The change for BND to PKR was 2.55.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

How to convert Brunei dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 BND210.68100 PKR
5 BND1,053.40500 PKR
10 BND2,106.81000 PKR
20 BND4,213.62000 PKR
50 BND10,534.05000 PKR
100 BND21,068.10000 PKR
250 BND52,670.25000 PKR
500 BND105,340.50000 PKR
1000 BND210,681.00000 PKR
2000 BND421,362.00000 PKR
5000 BND1,053,405.00000 PKR
10000 BND2,106,810.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 PKR0.00475 BND
5 PKR0.02373 BND
10 PKR0.04747 BND
20 PKR0.09493 BND
50 PKR0.23732 BND
100 PKR0.47465 BND
250 PKR1.18663 BND
500 PKR2.37325 BND
1000 PKR4.74650 BND
2000 PKR9.49300 BND
5000 PKR23.73250 BND
10000 PKR47.46500 BND