10 Brunei dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BND to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 bnd
2,265.67 lkr

B$1.000 BND = Sr226.6 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High228.0060228.0060
Low224.7030220.4100
Average226.0565224.6710
Change0.44%2.79%
1 BND to LKR stats

The performance of BND to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 228.0060 and a 30 day low of 224.7030. This means the 30 day average was 226.0565. The change for BND to LKR was 0.44.

The performance of BND to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 228.0060 and a 90 day low of 220.4100. This means the 90 day average was 224.6710. The change for BND to LKR was 2.79.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BND226.56700 LKR
5 BND1,132.83500 LKR
10 BND2,265.67000 LKR
20 BND4,531.34000 LKR
50 BND11,328.35000 LKR
100 BND22,656.70000 LKR
250 BND56,641.75000 LKR
500 BND113,283.50000 LKR
1000 BND226,567.00000 LKR
2000 BND453,134.00000 LKR
5000 BND1,132,835.00000 LKR
10000 BND2,265,670.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 LKR0.00441 BND
5 LKR0.02207 BND
10 LKR0.04414 BND
20 LKR0.08827 BND
50 LKR0.22068 BND
100 LKR0.44137 BND
250 LKR1.10342 BND
500 LKR2.20685 BND
1000 LKR4.41370 BND
2000 LKR8.82740 BND
5000 LKR22.06850 BND
10000 LKR44.13700 BND