50 Brunei dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert BND to BGN at the real exchange rate

50 bnd
67.66 bgn

B$1.000 BND = лв1.353 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.35631.3563
Low1.33461.3344
Average1.34311.3417
Change0.96%0.95%
1 BND to BGN stats

The performance of BND to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3563 and a 30 day low of 1.3346. This means the 30 day average was 1.3431. The change for BND to BGN was 0.96.

The performance of BND to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3563 and a 90 day low of 1.3344. This means the 90 day average was 1.3417. The change for BND to BGN was 0.95.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BND1.35326 BGN
5 BND6.76630 BGN
10 BND13.53260 BGN
20 BND27.06520 BGN
50 BND67.66300 BGN
100 BND135.32600 BGN
250 BND338.31500 BGN
500 BND676.63000 BGN
1000 BND1,353.26000 BGN
2000 BND2,706.52000 BGN
5000 BND6,766.30000 BGN
10000 BND13,532.60000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Brunei Dollar
1 BGN0.73895 BND
5 BGN3.69477 BND
10 BGN7.38954 BND
20 BGN14.77908 BND
50 BGN36.94770 BND
100 BGN73.89540 BND
250 BGN184.73850 BND
500 BGN369.47700 BND
1000 BGN738.95400 BND
2000 BGN1,477.90800 BND
5000 BGN3,694.77000 BND
10000 BGN7,389.54000 BND