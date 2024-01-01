500 Bermudan dollars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert BMD to SHP at the real exchange rate

500 bmd
391.88 shp

$1.000 BMD = £0.7838 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.78850.7986
Low0.76870.7687
Average0.77710.7834
Change1.29%-1.86%
1 BMD to SHP stats

The performance of BMD to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7885 and a 30 day low of 0.7687. This means the 30 day average was 0.7771. The change for BMD to SHP was 1.29.

The performance of BMD to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7986 and a 90 day low of 0.7687. This means the 90 day average was 0.7834. The change for BMD to SHP was -1.86.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BMD0.78376 SHP
5 BMD3.91880 SHP
10 BMD7.83760 SHP
20 BMD15.67520 SHP
50 BMD39.18800 SHP
100 BMD78.37600 SHP
250 BMD195.94000 SHP
500 BMD391.88000 SHP
1000 BMD783.76000 SHP
2000 BMD1,567.52000 SHP
5000 BMD3,918.80000 SHP
10000 BMD7,837.60000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 SHP1.27590 BMD
5 SHP6.37950 BMD
10 SHP12.75900 BMD
20 SHP25.51800 BMD
50 SHP63.79500 BMD
100 SHP127.59000 BMD
250 SHP318.97500 BMD
500 SHP637.95000 BMD
1000 SHP1,275.90000 BMD
2000 SHP2,551.80000 BMD
5000 SHP6,379.50000 BMD
10000 SHP12,759.00000 BMD