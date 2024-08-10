Bermudan dollar to Saint Helena pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Saint Helena pounds is currently 0.784 today, reflecting a -0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.360% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Saint Helena pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.789 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 0.781 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.424% increase in value.