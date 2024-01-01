500 Bermudan dollars to Saudi riyals

Convert BMD to SAR at the real exchange rate

500 bmd
1,877.13 sar

$1.000 BMD = SR3.754 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.75473.7547
Low3.75073.7500
Average3.75183.7513
Change0.09%0.10%
1 BMD to SAR stats

The performance of BMD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7547 and a 30 day low of 3.7507. This means the 30 day average was 3.7518. The change for BMD to SAR was 0.09.

The performance of BMD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.7547 and a 90 day low of 3.7500. This means the 90 day average was 3.7513. The change for BMD to SAR was 0.10.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 BMD3.75425 SAR
5 BMD18.77125 SAR
10 BMD37.54250 SAR
20 BMD75.08500 SAR
50 BMD187.71250 SAR
100 BMD375.42500 SAR
250 BMD938.56250 SAR
500 BMD1,877.12500 SAR
1000 BMD3,754.25000 SAR
2000 BMD7,508.50000 SAR
5000 BMD18,771.25000 SAR
10000 BMD37,542.50000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bermudan Dollar
1 SAR0.26637 BMD
5 SAR1.33183 BMD
10 SAR2.66365 BMD
20 SAR5.32730 BMD
50 SAR13.31825 BMD
100 SAR26.63650 BMD
250 SAR66.59125 BMD
500 SAR133.18250 BMD
1000 SAR266.36500 BMD
2000 SAR532.73000 BMD
5000 SAR1,331.82500 BMD
10000 SAR2,663.65000 BMD