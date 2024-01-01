5 Bermudan dollars to Romanian leus

Convert BMD to RON at the real exchange rate

5 bmd
22.79 ron

$1.000 BMD = L4.559 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago
Mid market rate

1 BMD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.61344.6601
Low4.54304.5430
Average4.56914.5963
Change-0.35%-1.36%
1 BMD to RON stats

The performance of BMD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6134 and a 30 day low of 4.5430. This means the 30 day average was 4.5691. The change for BMD to RON was -0.35.

The performance of BMD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.6601 and a 90 day low of 4.5430. This means the 90 day average was 4.5963. The change for BMD to RON was -1.36.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 BMD4.55892 RON
5 BMD22.79460 RON
10 BMD45.58920 RON
20 BMD91.17840 RON
50 BMD227.94600 RON
100 BMD455.89200 RON
250 BMD1,139.73000 RON
500 BMD2,279.46000 RON
1000 BMD4,558.92000 RON
2000 BMD9,117.84000 RON
5000 BMD22,794.60000 RON
10000 BMD45,589.20000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bermudan Dollar
1 RON0.21935 BMD
5 RON1.09675 BMD
10 RON2.19350 BMD
20 RON4.38700 BMD
50 RON10.96750 BMD
100 RON21.93500 BMD
250 RON54.83750 BMD
500 RON109.67500 BMD
1000 RON219.35000 BMD
2000 RON438.70000 BMD
5000 RON1,096.75000 BMD
10000 RON2,193.50000 BMD