1 Bermudan dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BMD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 bmd
3.73 pen

$1.000 BMD = S/.3.732 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BMD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.76303.8501
Low3.71543.7154
Average3.73983.7611
Change-0.81%0.39%
View full history

1 BMD to PEN stats

The performance of BMD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7630 and a 30 day low of 3.7154. This means the 30 day average was 3.7398. The change for BMD to PEN was -0.81.

The performance of BMD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8501 and a 90 day low of 3.7154. This means the 90 day average was 3.7611. The change for BMD to PEN was 0.39.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BMD3.73240 PEN
5 BMD18.66200 PEN
10 BMD37.32400 PEN
20 BMD74.64800 PEN
50 BMD186.62000 PEN
100 BMD373.24000 PEN
250 BMD933.10000 PEN
500 BMD1,866.20000 PEN
1000 BMD3,732.40000 PEN
2000 BMD7,464.80000 PEN
5000 BMD18,662.00000 PEN
10000 BMD37,324.00000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bermudan Dollar
1 PEN0.26792 BMD
5 PEN1.33962 BMD
10 PEN2.67924 BMD
20 PEN5.35848 BMD
50 PEN13.39620 BMD
100 PEN26.79240 BMD
250 PEN66.98100 BMD
500 PEN133.96200 BMD
1000 PEN267.92400 BMD
2000 PEN535.84800 BMD
5000 PEN1,339.62000 BMD
10000 PEN2,679.24000 BMD