5,000 Bermudan dollars to Mexican pesos
Convert BMD to MXN at the real exchange rate
|1 BMD to MXN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|19.5901
|19.5901
|Low
|17.6196
|16.5558
|Average
|18.4286
|17.9352
|Change
|6.02%
|12.20%
1 BMD to MXN stats
The performance of BMD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.5901 and a 30 day low of 17.6196. This means the 30 day average was 18.4286. The change for BMD to MXN was 6.02.
The performance of BMD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.5901 and a 90 day low of 16.5558. This means the 90 day average was 17.9352. The change for BMD to MXN was 12.20.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Mexican Peso
|1 BMD
|18.83000 MXN
|5 BMD
|94.15000 MXN
|10 BMD
|188.30000 MXN
|20 BMD
|376.60000 MXN
|50 BMD
|941.50000 MXN
|100 BMD
|1,883.00000 MXN
|250 BMD
|4,707.50000 MXN
|500 BMD
|9,415.00000 MXN
|1000 BMD
|18,830.00000 MXN
|2000 BMD
|37,660.00000 MXN
|5000 BMD
|94,150.00000 MXN
|10000 BMD
|188,300.00000 MXN