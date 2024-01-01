100 Bermudan dollars to Mexican pesos

Convert BMD to MXN at the real exchange rate

100 bmd
1,883.00 mxn

$1.000 BMD = Mex$18.83 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.590119.5901
Low17.619616.5558
Average18.428617.9352
Change6.02%12.20%
1 BMD to MXN stats

The performance of BMD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.5901 and a 30 day low of 17.6196. This means the 30 day average was 18.4286. The change for BMD to MXN was 6.02.

The performance of BMD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.5901 and a 90 day low of 16.5558. This means the 90 day average was 17.9352. The change for BMD to MXN was 12.20.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BMD18.83000 MXN
5 BMD94.15000 MXN
10 BMD188.30000 MXN
20 BMD376.60000 MXN
50 BMD941.50000 MXN
100 BMD1,883.00000 MXN
250 BMD4,707.50000 MXN
500 BMD9,415.00000 MXN
1000 BMD18,830.00000 MXN
2000 BMD37,660.00000 MXN
5000 BMD94,150.00000 MXN
10000 BMD188,300.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bermudan Dollar
1 MXN0.05311 BMD
5 MXN0.26553 BMD
10 MXN0.53107 BMD
20 MXN1.06213 BMD
50 MXN2.65534 BMD
100 MXN5.31067 BMD
250 MXN13.27668 BMD
500 MXN26.55335 BMD
1000 MXN53.10670 BMD
2000 MXN106.21340 BMD
5000 MXN265.53350 BMD
10000 MXN531.06700 BMD