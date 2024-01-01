50 Bermudan dollars to Kenyan shillings

Convert BMD to KES at the real exchange rate

50 bmd
6,457 kes

$1.000 BMD = Ksh129.1 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High133.0300133.0300
Low128.0650127.9350
Average130.0190129.9262
Change0.05%-1.65%
1 BMD to KES stats

The performance of BMD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 133.0300 and a 30 day low of 128.0650. This means the 30 day average was 130.0190. The change for BMD to KES was 0.05.

The performance of BMD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 133.0300 and a 90 day low of 127.9350. This means the 90 day average was 129.9262. The change for BMD to KES was -1.65.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BMD129.14000 KES
5 BMD645.70000 KES
10 BMD1,291.40000 KES
20 BMD2,582.80000 KES
50 BMD6,457.00000 KES
100 BMD12,914.00000 KES
250 BMD32,285.00000 KES
500 BMD64,570.00000 KES
1000 BMD129,140.00000 KES
2000 BMD258,280.00000 KES
5000 BMD645,700.00000 KES
10000 BMD1,291,400.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bermudan Dollar
1 KES0.00774 BMD
5 KES0.03872 BMD
10 KES0.07744 BMD
20 KES0.15487 BMD
50 KES0.38718 BMD
100 KES0.77435 BMD
250 KES1.93588 BMD
500 KES3.87177 BMD
1000 KES7.74353 BMD
2000 KES15.48706 BMD
5000 KES38.71765 BMD
10000 KES77.43530 BMD