100 Bermudan dollars to Jamaican dollars

Convert BMD to JMD at the real exchange rate

100 bmd
15,653.90 jmd

$1.000 BMD = J$156.5 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BMD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High156.6040156.6040
Low155.9990155.3350
Average156.2861155.9390
Change-0.04%0.28%
View full history

1 BMD to JMD stats

The performance of BMD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 156.6040 and a 30 day low of 155.9990. This means the 30 day average was 156.2861. The change for BMD to JMD was -0.04.

The performance of BMD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 156.6040 and a 90 day low of 155.3350. This means the 90 day average was 155.9390. The change for BMD to JMD was 0.28.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BMD156.53900 JMD
5 BMD782.69500 JMD
10 BMD1,565.39000 JMD
20 BMD3,130.78000 JMD
50 BMD7,826.95000 JMD
100 BMD15,653.90000 JMD
250 BMD39,134.75000 JMD
500 BMD78,269.50000 JMD
1000 BMD156,539.00000 JMD
2000 BMD313,078.00000 JMD
5000 BMD782,695.00000 JMD
10000 BMD1,565,390.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 JMD0.00639 BMD
5 JMD0.03194 BMD
10 JMD0.06388 BMD
20 JMD0.12776 BMD
50 JMD0.31941 BMD
100 JMD0.63882 BMD
250 JMD1.59705 BMD
500 JMD3.19409 BMD
1000 JMD6.38818 BMD
2000 JMD12.77636 BMD
5000 JMD31.94090 BMD
10000 JMD63.88180 BMD