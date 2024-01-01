1 thousand Bermudan dollars to Isle of Man pounds

Convert BMD to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
783.76 imp

$1.000 BMD = £0.7838 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BMD to IMP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.78850.7986
Low0.76870.7687
Average0.77710.7834
Change1.29%-1.86%
1 BMD to IMP stats

The performance of BMD to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7885 and a 30 day low of 0.7687. This means the 30 day average was 0.7771. The change for BMD to IMP was 1.29.

The performance of BMD to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7986 and a 90 day low of 0.7687. This means the 90 day average was 0.7834. The change for BMD to IMP was -1.86.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 BMD0.78376 IMP
5 BMD3.91881 IMP
10 BMD7.83761 IMP
20 BMD15.67522 IMP
50 BMD39.18805 IMP
100 BMD78.37610 IMP
250 BMD195.94025 IMP
500 BMD391.88050 IMP
1000 BMD783.76100 IMP
2000 BMD1,567.52200 IMP
5000 BMD3,918.80500 IMP
10000 BMD7,837.61000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 IMP1.27590 BMD
5 IMP6.37950 BMD
10 IMP12.75900 BMD
20 IMP25.51800 BMD
50 IMP63.79500 BMD
100 IMP127.59000 BMD
250 IMP318.97500 BMD
500 IMP637.95000 BMD
1000 IMP1,275.90000 BMD
2000 IMP2,551.80000 BMD
5000 IMP6,379.50000 BMD
10000 IMP12,759.00000 BMD