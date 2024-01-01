5 Bermudan dollars to Danish kroner

Convert BMD to DKK at the real exchange rate

5 bmd
34.18 dkk

$1.000 BMD = kr6.836 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.91886.9845
Low6.81386.8138
Average6.85666.8926
Change-0.36%-1.30%
1 BMD to DKK stats

The performance of BMD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.9188 and a 30 day low of 6.8138. This means the 30 day average was 6.8566. The change for BMD to DKK was -0.36.

The performance of BMD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.9845 and a 90 day low of 6.8138. This means the 90 day average was 6.8926. The change for BMD to DKK was -1.30.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Danish Krone
1 BMD6.83621 DKK
5 BMD34.18105 DKK
10 BMD68.36210 DKK
20 BMD136.72420 DKK
50 BMD341.81050 DKK
100 BMD683.62100 DKK
250 BMD1,709.05250 DKK
500 BMD3,418.10500 DKK
1000 BMD6,836.21000 DKK
2000 BMD13,672.42000 DKK
5000 BMD34,181.05000 DKK
10000 BMD68,362.10000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bermudan Dollar
1 DKK0.14628 BMD
5 DKK0.73140 BMD
10 DKK1.46280 BMD
20 DKK2.92560 BMD
50 DKK7.31400 BMD
100 DKK14.62800 BMD
250 DKK36.57000 BMD
500 DKK73.14000 BMD
1000 DKK146.28000 BMD
2000 DKK292.56000 BMD
5000 DKK731.40000 BMD
10000 DKK1,462.80000 BMD