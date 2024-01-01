500 Bermudan dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert BMD to AED at the real exchange rate

500 bmd
1,836.50 aed

$1.000 BMD = د.إ3.673 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BMD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.67313.6731
Low3.67293.6729
Average3.67303.6730
Change0.00%0.00%
View full history

1 BMD to AED stats

The performance of BMD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6731 and a 30 day low of 3.6729. This means the 30 day average was 3.6730. The change for BMD to AED was 0.00.

The performance of BMD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6731 and a 90 day low of 3.6729. This means the 90 day average was 3.6730. The change for BMD to AED was 0.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BMD3.67300 AED
5 BMD18.36500 AED
10 BMD36.73000 AED
20 BMD73.46000 AED
50 BMD183.65000 AED
100 BMD367.30000 AED
250 BMD918.25000 AED
500 BMD1,836.50000 AED
1000 BMD3,673.00000 AED
2000 BMD7,346.00000 AED
5000 BMD18,365.00000 AED
10000 BMD36,730.00000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bermudan Dollar
1 AED0.27226 BMD
5 AED1.36129 BMD
10 AED2.72257 BMD
20 AED5.44514 BMD
50 AED13.61285 BMD
100 AED27.22570 BMD
250 AED68.06425 BMD
500 AED136.12850 BMD
1000 AED272.25700 BMD
2000 AED544.51400 BMD
5000 AED1,361.28500 BMD
10000 AED2,722.57000 BMD