2,000 Bahraini dinars to Tongan paʻangas

Convert BHD to TOP at the real exchange rate

2,000 bhd
12,507.46 top

.د.ب1.000 BHD = T$6.254 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.32616.3261
Low6.11326.1132
Average6.21846.2012
Change0.33%0.91%
1 BHD to TOP stats

The performance of BHD to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.3261 and a 30 day low of 6.1132. This means the 30 day average was 6.2184. The change for BHD to TOP was 0.33.

The performance of BHD to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3261 and a 90 day low of 6.1132. This means the 90 day average was 6.2012. The change for BHD to TOP was 0.91.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BHD6.25373 TOP
5 BHD31.26865 TOP
10 BHD62.53730 TOP
20 BHD125.07460 TOP
50 BHD312.68650 TOP
100 BHD625.37300 TOP
250 BHD1,563.43250 TOP
500 BHD3,126.86500 TOP
1000 BHD6,253.73000 TOP
2000 BHD12,507.46000 TOP
5000 BHD31,268.65000 TOP
10000 BHD62,537.30000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bahraini Dinar
1 TOP0.15991 BHD
5 TOP0.79952 BHD
10 TOP1.59905 BHD
20 TOP3.19810 BHD
50 TOP7.99525 BHD
100 TOP15.99050 BHD
250 TOP39.97625 BHD
500 TOP79.95250 BHD
1000 TOP159.90500 BHD
2000 TOP319.81000 BHD
5000 TOP799.52500 BHD
10000 TOP1,599.05000 BHD