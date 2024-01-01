100 Bahraini dinars to Moldovan leus

Convert BHD to MDL at the real exchange rate

100 bhd
4,656.68 mdl

.د.ب1.000 BHD = L46.57 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.084147.3292
Low46.566846.5668
Average46.859346.9319
Change-1.02%-0.94%
1 BHD to MDL stats

The performance of BHD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.0841 and a 30 day low of 46.5668. This means the 30 day average was 46.8593. The change for BHD to MDL was -1.02.

The performance of BHD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 47.3292 and a 90 day low of 46.5668. This means the 90 day average was 46.9319. The change for BHD to MDL was -0.94.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Moldovan Leu
1 BHD46.56680 MDL
5 BHD232.83400 MDL
10 BHD465.66800 MDL
20 BHD931.33600 MDL
50 BHD2,328.34000 MDL
100 BHD4,656.68000 MDL
250 BHD11,641.70000 MDL
500 BHD23,283.40000 MDL
1000 BHD46,566.80000 MDL
2000 BHD93,133.60000 MDL
5000 BHD232,834.00000 MDL
10000 BHD465,668.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bahraini Dinar
1 MDL0.02147 BHD
5 MDL0.10737 BHD
10 MDL0.21475 BHD
20 MDL0.42949 BHD
50 MDL1.07373 BHD
100 MDL2.14745 BHD
250 MDL5.36863 BHD
500 MDL10.73725 BHD
1000 MDL21.47450 BHD
2000 MDL42.94900 BHD
5000 MDL107.37250 BHD
10000 MDL214.74500 BHD