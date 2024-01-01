500 Bahraini dinars to South Korean wons

Convert BHD to KRW at the real exchange rate

500 bhd
1,810,410 krw

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₩3,621 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,686.92003,695.4100
Low3,601.62003,574.5400
Average3,654.28703,650.8396
Change-0.52%-0.37%
View full history

1 BHD to KRW stats

The performance of BHD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,686.9200 and a 30 day low of 3,601.6200. This means the 30 day average was 3,654.2870. The change for BHD to KRW was -0.52.

The performance of BHD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,695.4100 and a 90 day low of 3,574.5400. This means the 90 day average was 3,650.8396. The change for BHD to KRW was -0.37.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / South Korean Won
1 BHD3,620.82000 KRW
5 BHD18,104.10000 KRW
10 BHD36,208.20000 KRW
20 BHD72,416.40000 KRW
50 BHD181,041.00000 KRW
100 BHD362,082.00000 KRW
250 BHD905,205.00000 KRW
500 BHD1,810,410.00000 KRW
1000 BHD3,620,820.00000 KRW
2000 BHD7,241,640.00000 KRW
5000 BHD18,104,100.00000 KRW
10000 BHD36,208,200.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bahraini Dinar
1 KRW0.00028 BHD
5 KRW0.00138 BHD
10 KRW0.00276 BHD
20 KRW0.00552 BHD
50 KRW0.01381 BHD
100 KRW0.02762 BHD
250 KRW0.06905 BHD
500 KRW0.13809 BHD
1000 KRW0.27618 BHD
2000 KRW0.55236 BHD
5000 KRW1.38090 BHD
10000 KRW2.76180 BHD
20000 KRW5.52360 BHD
30000 KRW8.28540 BHD
40000 KRW11.04720 BHD
50000 KRW13.80900 BHD